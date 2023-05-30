Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Brother Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

