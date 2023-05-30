Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,082. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

