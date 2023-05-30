Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $93,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 76.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,522,000 after acquiring an additional 568,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,066. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

