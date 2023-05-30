Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker
In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker
Bruker Stock Performance
Bruker stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,066. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bruker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.