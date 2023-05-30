BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BSQR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. 15,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

