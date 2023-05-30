Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:BURL traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $154.24. 1,338,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.