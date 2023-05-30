Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $154.24. 1,338,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

