Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75 billion-$9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

