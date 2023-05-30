Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.

BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

