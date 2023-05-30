BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BZAM in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

BZAM Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 34,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BZAM has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

