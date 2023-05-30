C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.85

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.26.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Further Reading

