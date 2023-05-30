C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
