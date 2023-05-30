Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Cadiz worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 778.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cadiz by 243.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,141. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

