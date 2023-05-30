CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.