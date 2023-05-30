CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
