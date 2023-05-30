Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.25. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 2,746 shares changing hands.
CALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
