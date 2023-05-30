Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.25. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 2,746 shares changing hands.

CALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

