Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt Price Performance

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 259.69% and a negative net margin of 9,979.64%. Equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.