Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

