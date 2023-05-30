Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,220,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

