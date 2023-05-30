Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.86.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.