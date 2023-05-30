Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 246,379 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 246,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AU opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.