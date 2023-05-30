Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 246,379 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 246,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

