Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Bruker worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

