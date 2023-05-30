Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after buying an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

