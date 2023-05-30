Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 37,240 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,240 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

