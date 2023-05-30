Cardano Price Tops $0.38 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.20 billion and $185.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.75 or 0.06857903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00052434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,884,149,114 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.