Carmignac Gestion Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in General Motors were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 2,824,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,788,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

