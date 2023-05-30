Carmignac Gestion Buys 474 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.29. 1,163,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,880. The stock has a market cap of $418.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

