Carmignac Gestion Buys Shares of 935 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.3 %

JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 185,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

