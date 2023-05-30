Carmignac Gestion Sells 301 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,161,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.58. 112,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,821. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

