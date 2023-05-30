Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 1,657,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

