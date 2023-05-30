Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 2,771,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,374,820. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

