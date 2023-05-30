Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,387 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

