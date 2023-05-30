Casper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Casper has a market capitalization of $548.54 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,749,125,540 coins and its circulating supply is 11,065,813,619 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,746,894,300 with 11,043,081,927 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05136697 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,860,481.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

