CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

CBFV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.93. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,703 shares of company stock worth $76,582. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

