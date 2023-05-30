CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from CD Private Equity Fund III’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
About CD Private Equity Fund III
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
