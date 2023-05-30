CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.
CX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 3,413,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
