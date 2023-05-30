CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 3,413,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

