Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $879.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.39%.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 141.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 13.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

