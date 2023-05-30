Cerillion Plc (CER) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($15.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,169.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,150.47. The stock has a market cap of £362.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,089.74 and a beta of 1.09. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 820 ($10.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($16.56) to GBX 1,355 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

