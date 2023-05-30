CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.31

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$142.31 and last traded at C$141.01, with a volume of 37841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.89.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.