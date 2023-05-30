Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $630.69 million and $6,165.01 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004506 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

