Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. PPL comprises about 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 1,409,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

