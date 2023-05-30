Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

