Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 37,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.43% and a net margin of 83.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

