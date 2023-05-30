China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,514,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 18,926,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
