China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,514,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 18,926,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.