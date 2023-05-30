Choreo LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.64. 1,816,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,047. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.