Choreo LLC Buys 386 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 952,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

