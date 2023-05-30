Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,402 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $56,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 596,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

