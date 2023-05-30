Choreo LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

