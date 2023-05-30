Choreo LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 3,249,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

