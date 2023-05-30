Choreo LLC Has $18.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.81. The company had a trading volume of 76,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,073. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.