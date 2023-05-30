Choreo LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after acquiring an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,307,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 129,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.