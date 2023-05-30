Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

XOM stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

