Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

